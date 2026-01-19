ELLENDALE, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Ellendale.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called at about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 18 to the 18000 block of Sharon's Road after a report of shots fired. An initial investigation found that an unknown shooter fired multiple rounds that hit an occupied home and two unoccupied cars.
Police say two adults and two children were inside the home at the time; however, no one was hurt.
Detectives with Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit are continuing the investigation and search for a suspect.
According to the agency, tips can be sent through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.