MILFORD, Del. — Snow covered Milford on Sunday morning, leaving roads slick and street signs knocked over as winter weather moved through the area.
Along the partially frozen Mispillion River, geese were seen wading through icy water while snow plow crews worked to improve road conditions ahead of Monday.
Shore Outdoor Living, one local snow removal company, said crews expect a busy day of cleanup once the snowfall ends.
“We’re going to have a lot of cleanup to do later this afternoon when everything stops to get all the businesses that we have ready to open for Monday,” said Owner Cody Collins “They have to go about their life like none of this ever happened, so we’ve got to have it all clear for them.”
Collins also urged drivers to be mindful of snow plows on the road, especially when they are reversing, noting that rear salt spreaders can limit visibility.
According to Collins, crews will drop salt on the roads once precipitation halts.
"We need everything to stop and then just tidy everything up and then put a nice layer of salt down," said Collins.
Collins says this has been a light, fluffy snow, making it easier to work with.
A Level 2 Driving Restriction is in effect for New Castle and Kent counties as the winter storm causes hazardous road conditions across much of the state. Sussex County remains a Level 1.
