DELMARVA - The snow is coming down on Delmarva and is just the beginning of a winter storm moving. As of Sunday morning, the snow is falling consistently and has a powdery texture.
CoastTV Meteorologist Chris Mastrobuono says that cold temperatures and an incoming wintery mix will make the snow more compact as the day goes on. However, snow totals around the region are ranging from one inch to four inches as of Sunday morning.
There is still an active winter storm warning for the region and CoastTV meteorologist's biggest concern is the refreezing that comes as the day goes on.
There is still a Level 1 driving warning, meaning drivers should use extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Gov. Matt Meyer issued the warning to coincide with a previously declared state of emergency. The warning will remain in place until further notice and could be upgraded if road conditions worsen.
The Delaware Department of Transportation is plowing across the first state. CoastTV reporters in the field Sunday morning say The Circle in Georgetown, Route 113, Route 9, and parts of Milford are being plowed consistently. CoastTV's weather cameras provide a live look at the conditions of other parts of the region.
Meanwhile, Maryland's Department of Transportation says snow emergencies are active in all Eastern Shore Counties. The declaration prohibits street parking on snow routes and requires all-weather tires, snow tires or all-weather tires.
CoastTV meteorologists say the colder weather is expected to continue into next week. Because of this, cleanup could be slow and keep ice sticking around longer than expected.
