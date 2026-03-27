South Bethany weighs rules on pervious, impervious surfaces amid flooding concerns

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&