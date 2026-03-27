South Bethany weighs rules on pervious, impervious surfaces amid flooding concerns

South Bethany Beach, like many coastal towns, often deals with flooding.

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - South Bethany Beach, like many coastal towns, often deals with flooding.

A study from the University of Delaware found the main causes include poor flood management, water quality problems in the canals and erosion of beaches and dunes.

Tyler Vollmer, whose family owns a home in South Bethany, said he has seen the flooding firsthand.

“I think the worst we’ve seen it was probably four or five houses up the street, about a foot of standing water,” Vollmer said.

He said flooding during a storm last fall quickly got worse.

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“We thought we had time to leave, but within an hour it went from a few inches to about a foot,” Vollmer said.

At a Friday town council meeting, town leaders looked at a recommendation related to pervious and impervious coverage from the resiliency planning report.

The study from the University of Delaware recommends the town create clear definitions of the two to help homeowners and builders, which could help prevent flood damage.

 

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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