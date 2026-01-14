SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police say car thefts are on the rise in Sussex County, particularly targeting KIA and Hyundai vehicles left in residential driveways.
Detectives from Troop 4's Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating multiple stolen and attempted stolen cars over the past week. Police said while some of the cars were unlocked, others were locked and stolen without keys—raising concerns about how the thefts are being carried out.
The incidents have mostly occurred in western parts of the county, though exact locations have not been released.
Police are urging people who live in the area to stay alert, lock their cars and report anything suspicious right away by calling 9-1-1.
Tips about these thefts can be shared directly with investigators. Detective K. Perry is leading the investigation and can be reached at 302-752-3793. Tips can also be submitted via private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page, or online through Delaware Crime Stoppers.
Authorities are encouraging locals to take extra precautions, such as parking in well-lit areas, removing valuables from inside cars, and installing anti-theft devices or cameras if possible.