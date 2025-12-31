DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Starboard will host a fundraiser Thursday, Jan. 8, to honor Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew Tyler Snook and support his family following his death in the line of duty.
According to organizers, all proceeds, including sales and tips, will go directly to the Snook family.
Off-duty Delaware State Police guest bartenders will be featured, along with food and drinks. Live music is also planned, with performances by Keenan and Bodhi Williams.
The Starboard shared in its announcement that the night is meant to be both a tribute and a show of support, inviting the community to “raise a glass” and stand with the Snook family.
The fundraiser will take place at Starboard in Dewey Beach and is open to the public.