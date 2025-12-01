OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will hold a second public informational workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, to share proposals and gather more community input on improving pedestrian access and safety along Coastal Highway (MD 528). The workshop will take place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
SHA has identified the Coastal Highway corridor between 15th Street and 67th Street for safety upgrades as part of its Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. At the first informational workshop in January 2025, the project team collected comments from locals and stakeholders through conversations and written feedback. People also could submit online comments through the MD 528 Pedestrian Safety Action Plan Project Portal. The team used that feedback to develop proposal that include upgrades to support safer walking and biking, speed limit reductions and corridor-wide safety improvements.
During the follow-up workshop, project team members will be available to discuss proposal details. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees may arrive at any time to view displays, ask questions and share feedback. All materials will also be posted on the Project Portal.
People who need assistance to participate — including interpreters for hearing or speech difficulties or help with the English language — may email SHATitleVI@mdot.maryland.gov before the event and include the desired language in the subject line. Maryland Relay Service can assist teletype users at 7-1-1.
Questions about the workshop or the project may be directed to Project Manager Lindsay Bobian at Lbobian@mdot.maryland.gov or Community Relations Manager Holly Pearl at HPearl@mdot.maryland.gov.
SHA notes the project aligns with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety initiative and supports broader goals of the state’s Complete Streets Policy and Vision Zero program, which aims to eliminate traffic related deaths and severe injuries on state roads by 2030.