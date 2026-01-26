Digging Out

MILFORD, Del.  — A winter storm that blanketed the Delmarva Peninsula over the weekend left behind slushy, icy conditions Monday, prompting school cancellations, business closures and hours of cleanup across Milford.

Neighborhood

Some neighborhoods not very plowed
Dolce Closed

Some businesses closed

What had been a snow-covered landscape Sunday turned into what residents described as a slippery and dangerous mess as temperatures fluctuated.

Milford local, Michael Brown, was relieved to have a day off.

“I just got told that I don’t have to go to work today, so that’s exciting,” Brown said.

Despite the conditions, some daily routines continued. Brown said walking his dog, Duke, was nonnegotiable. “He has to be walked. He’s like my child,” Brown said.

Duke

4-year-old Duke
Duke 2

4-year-old Duke on a walk
While some businesses stayed closed, others spent hours shoveling sidewalks and entrances in preparation for reopening. Metal shovels were favored for breaking through hardened snow and ice.

Plow

Equipment plowing snow

“Just basically trying to clean up our sidewalk so when everybody comes to work tomorrow, they got a clean path to walk through,” said Carlos Weatherspoon. “Hopefully it doesn’t freeze again overnight, but that’s more likely what’s going to happen.”

Shoveling

Businesses digging out

Schools in Milford and surrounding areas were canceled as crews worked to clear city side streets. Some neighborhoods remained in rough condition, leaving parts of downtown Milford largely empty.

Neighborhood

Some neighborhoods still in rough condition

Snowmen, however, were still standing.

Snowman

Several snowmen seen around Milford.

