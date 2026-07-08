Straw bale fire

Investigators said the fire involved approximately 700 straw bales, resulting in an estimated $50,000 in losses. No buildings were damaged, and no one was hurt. (Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal)

WESTOVER, Md. - Maryland fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed hundreds of straw bales Tuesday night in Somerset County.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at 8:25 p.m. at 6402 George Riggins Road in Westover.

Investigators said the fire involved approximately 700 straw bales, resulting in an estimated $50,000 in losses. No buildings were damaged, and no one was hurt.

The Marion Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department that responded and about 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

The area where the fire started and the cause remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

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