DEWEY BEACH Del.- The statewide animal welfare organization, Humane Animal Partners, reported great success at the Seashore Striders' Race for the Paws 5K and 1M Dog Walk that took place on Aug. 3. HAP says they had an overwhelming turnout with over 400 racers and raised $7,083.
This past week they were presented with the check of the funds they raised.
"We’re truly thrilled at the outpouring of support for this annual event, each year it grows beyond our expectations. The hard work of the Seashore Striders race coordinators and volunteer team clearly paid off and we are forever grateful they choose to dedicate their time to HAP’s cause," says Leigh McKinley, Sussex Director for HAP.
HAP also sends thanks to Seashore Striders for their participants, sponsors and supporters for making the Race for the Paws a success.