Sussex Academy Middle School students stage Madagascar Jr. in student-led production

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Middle school students at Sussex Academy presented performances of Madagascar Jr. March 6 and 7 in a student-led theatrical production.
The show was directed by high school seniors Gigi Miranda and Chase Ryan under the supervision of middle school theatre and music director Madison McCormick.
Based on the animated film, the school says the production featured Lyla Clara as Alex the Lion, Fiona Nehrbas as Marty the Zebra, Luna Majjul as Melman the Giraffe and Draya Stratton as Gloria the Hippo.
Kennedy Hearn, Grace Wagner, Alyssa McKain and Zoey Shenoy portrayed the penguins Skipper, Private, Rico and Kowalski, according to Sussex Academy.