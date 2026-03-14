Sussex Academy Middle School students stage Madagascar Jr. in student-led production

Students at Sussex Academy’s middle school performed Madagascar Jr. in a production directed by two high school seniors. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Middle school students at Sussex Academy presented performances of Madagascar Jr. March 6 and 7 in a student-led theatrical production.

Sussex Academy Middle School students stage Madagascar Jr. in student-led production

Student-led production of Madagascar Jr. by Sussex Academy Middle School. (Sussex Academy)

The show was directed by high school seniors Gigi Miranda and Chase Ryan under the supervision of middle school theatre and music director Madison McCormick.

Based on the animated film, the school says the production featured Lyla Clara as Alex the Lion, Fiona Nehrbas as Marty the Zebra, Luna Majjul as Melman the Giraffe and Draya Stratton as Gloria the Hippo.

Kennedy Hearn, Grace Wagner, Alyssa McKain and Zoey Shenoy portrayed the penguins Skipper, Private, Rico and Kowalski, according to Sussex Academy.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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