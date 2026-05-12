LEWES, Del. — Sussex County Council on Tuesday approved a change of zone allowing The Moorings at Lewes retirement community to expand by about 60 units, despite concerns from some residents and council members about the impact on seniors whose homes will be demolished to make room for the project.
The Moorings currently has 212 units and says the expansion is needed to address growing demand for senior housing in Sussex County. Officials with Springpoint, the applicant and parent company of The Moorings, say the project will improve services for current and future residents while providing economic benefits to the area.
The change of zone requires a 40-foot distance between the new and current buildings.
The expansion will require the demolition of eight existing homes within the community, displacing several residents who previously told CoastTV they believed they were purchasing their “last home.”
“With considerable regret, I vote yes,” Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum said before voting in favor of the proposal. Gruenebaum also raised concerns about traffic and criticized the process used to inform residents about the redevelopment plans.
“It is more than regrettable that the applicant first created their site plan and then presented it to the affected residents with a finalized site plan that required their move,” Gruenebaum said.
Some residents voiced support for the services offered at The Moorings and the need for additional senior housing. Resident Anne Caple highlighted programs available within the community, including a therapy dog program.
“He goes every other Monday and the residents love him because he’s cute,” Caple said.
Others argued the redevelopment should have been handled differently.
“We don’t take people out of their homes that don’t want to leave them,” resident Dan Burton said. “But the more people we have of new retirees coming down here, they’re going to need that kind of assistance in the future.”
The Moorings has previously said there is currently a 12- to 18-month waitlist for prospective residents, which officials say demonstrates the need for expansion.
The proposal has drawn debate for months. Sussex County Planning and Zoning initially deferred a decision in January before later voting 4-0 to recommend approval of the change of zone. Residents including Jean and Rich Woolley previously told CoastTV they were shocked to learn their cottage home could be demolished under the plan.
Springpoint has said it will cover moving expenses for residents relocating within the community and continues working with affected residents to identify replacement accommodations.