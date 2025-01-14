SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County councilmember Matt Lloyd has decided to table his proposal that would have stopped new developments in agricultural zones for 12 months after receiving significant backlash during Tuesday's county council meeting.
However, Lloyd says he still plans to introduce the proposal again.
The proposed moratorium faced sharp criticism from local business leaders, including Mike Riemann of the Home Builders Association of Delaware. "I think moratoriums are really an overreaction and a shortsighted way to try to solve problems," Riemann said. "Moratoriums themselves don't really actually solve problems. They create more problems than they solve by creating some uncertainty in the marketplace and impacting tons of local businesses and local jobs throughout the market."
Some are worried about the rapid growth in Sussex County and the resulting traffic. However, they are not necessarily in favor of a 12-month moratorium.
"I think he's in the minority here at the council," said Lewes local Jack Vassalotti. "I feel like there are both extremes—the jobs that are to be had by building, but there's also the effect from too many things being built without the infrastructure that we need. I think it's mostly about seeing both sides of the picture and coming together in the middle."
Lloyd says he plans to talk with fellow council members to gain support before reintroducing the moratorium. For now, development in agricultural zones will proceed as planned.