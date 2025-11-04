SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County is once again calling on the community to help families in need this holiday season as the annual Caroling on The Circle food drive gets underway.
The County government officially kicked off its yearly campaign this week, collecting canned goods and nonperishable food items for food banks and pantries. The effort will culminate with the 42nd annual Caroling on The Circle event, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, in downtown Georgetown.
County officials say this year’s caroling event will precede Georgetown’s tree lighting and the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade, creating nearly three hours of family-friendly festivities and holiday cheer.
Each year, hundreds of people who live in Sussex County, along with schools, businesses, and civic groups, come together to sing and donate food to help feed families across the county.
The 2025 drive runs through the end of December. According to County leaders, last year’s effort brought in more than 17,000 food items for nearly two dozen organizations. Partnering with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the County aims to “Pack the Pod,” a 14-foot by 7-foot storage unit planned to be set up on The Circle to collect donations.
According to Sussex County, since its start in the 1980s, Caroling on The Circle has gathered more than 800,000 food items for families. County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said the event continues to represent the best of community spirit.
“Caroling on The Circle is more than a night on the holiday events calendar. It’s a mainstay that helps to provide the staples for deserving families right here in our community,” Lawson said. “We’re counting on our friends and neighbors to once again step up and show the magic of the holidays through the simple act of giving.”
County officials say donations can be made during Caroling on The Circle or dropped off through December at the collection bins at the County Administrative Offices.
Food can also be dropped off at Food Bank of Delaware partner locations, including The Home Depot near Lewes and the public libraries in Bridgeville, Georgetown, and Laurel.