SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Nearly 100 Sussex County lifeguards received free skin cancer screenings this week as part of an annual event aimed at promoting early detection and prevention among beach patrol members who spend long hours in the sun.
According to the Sussex County Lifesaving Association, 95 lifeguards participated in the organization's second annual Skin Cancer Screening and Social Event on June 9 at the Big Chill Beach Club.
Medical specialists from Coastal Care Dermatology provided the screenings at no cost, donating their time to examine lifeguards for signs of skin cancer and identify areas that could potentially become cancerous, organizers said.
The event also featured music from DJ Hook and gave lifeguards from beaches throughout Sussex County an opportunity to meet and socialize while waiting for their screenings.
The Big Chill Beach Club donated the venue space for the second consecutive year, according to the association.
"We are more than happy to help out with such a good cause," Big Chill Beach Club representative Emily Burns said in a statement released by the association.
While organizers described the turnout as a success, the 95 participants represented just over 17% of the nearly 550 lifeguards represented by the Sussex County Lifesaving Association.
Association Delegate Derek Shockro said organizers hope to expand participation in future years.
"Moving forward, we hope to find additional sponsorship in order to entice more lifeguards to attend," Shockro said.
Organizers said skin cancer awareness remains a priority because of the significant amount of time lifeguards spend outdoors during the summer season.
Sussex County Lifesaving Association President Matt Farlow thanked the organizations and volunteers who helped make the event possible.
"We can't thank everyone enough who helped out with this event," Farlow said. "Even if we prevent one lifeguard from developing cancer ... that's a win!"
The Sussex County Lifesaving Association represents nearly 550 professional ocean lifeguards serving beaches throughout Sussex County and promotes lifeguard training, water safety and member wellness initiatives.