SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The Sussex County Council has introduced an ordinance amending property tax exemptions for senior citizens and disabled residents, raising property value and income thresholds while extending residency requirements.

The first ordinance updates the Real Property Tax Exemption for Senior Citizens, increasing the assessed property value limit from $12,500 to $229,000. Seniors aged 65 and older with an annual income below $6,000 (or $7,500 for married couples) can qualify, provided they have lived in their Sussex County home for at least five years, up from the previous three-year requirement. Those numbers do not include Social Security or other retirement benefits.



The second ordinance modifies the Real Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Persons. It raises the property value limit to $229,000 and increases the income threshold to $6,000 for single applicants and surviving spouses, and $7,500 for married applicants. The law also excludes pension income related to the applicant’s disability when calculating income. Applicants must now meet a five-year residency requirement, and the county may request additional documentation to verify disability.

Both ordinances come amidst Sussex County’s ongoing reassessment project.

Carolyn Gildea is a senior living off of social security in Sussex County. She's grateful for tax relief.

"Anything that can help seniors, especially people that don't have that cushion, don't have that income, maybe by themselves; a widow or a widower," said Gildea.

Marjorie Sullivan thinks seniors need this break.

"They came here to settle down and for the few years they have left, no matter if it's a week or 20 years left in their lifetime, they shouldn't be worried about taxes," said Sullivan.

