SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County leaders are moving forward with a plan to direct hundreds of thousands of dollars toward programs aimed at addressing the ongoing impact of the prescription opioid crisis.
During a County Council meeting on April 14, officials reviewed how to distribute nearly $500,000 awarded through a nationwide legal settlement tied to opioid manufacturers and distributors. Officials say the funding stems from a broader $26 billion agreement reached in 2021 following years of litigation over the crisis.
The Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission announced in March that multiple jurisdictions, including Sussex County, would receive a portion of the state’s nearly $250 million share of settlement funds distributed over a decade.
Sussex County is set to receive $479,641 in its initial allocation. Under the terms of the agreement, the money must support approved health-focused treatment, recovery and prevention programs designed to address harm caused by opioid use.
According to county leaders, rather than managing programs directly, the county will accept applications from nonprofit organizations interested in carrying out the work.
“The opioid crisis in this country left no corner untouched, including Sussex County,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson, who also serves on the commission. “It damaged and destroyed lives and put an incredible strain on healthcare systems that continue to this day. While these funds won’t undo the tragedy, they can help support programs that help victims and communities pick up the pieces to move forward.”
County leaders confirm that nonprofit groups seeking funding must submit their applications by May 4. County Council will review submissions before forwarding recommendations to the state commission for final consideration.