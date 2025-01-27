GEORGETOWN Del.- Sussex Technical High School hosted an internal Career Technical Education (CTE) competition on Jan. 18, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their expertise and prepare for the state-level SkillsUSA contests in March.
Students from programs such as Carpentry, Electrical, HVAC, Legal Services, and Media Production competed in various events that tested their technical skills and industry knowledge.
Volunteer judges, including local business professionals, advisory committee members, alumni, and retired educators, evaluated the competitors’ performances.
Top performers from the internal competition included:
Crime Scene Investigation
- 1st: Antonia McCoy, Dakota Dunston, Jacklynn Gross
- 2nd: Mia Tritapoe, Emma Hudson, Otis Carmean
Criminal Justice
- 1st: Floyd Moore
- 2nd: Justin Garcia-Nataren
- 3rd: Estrella Serrano-Tovar
Electrical Construction Wiring
- 1st: Bryan Hatch
- 2nd: Angel Garcia Prado
- 3rd: Ryan Maharaj
Industrial Motor Control
- 1st: John Olakowski
- 2nd: Kara Fleming
- 3rd: Andrew Olakowski
Carpentry
- 1st: Ayla Taylor (10th grade)
- 2nd: Aiden Parsons (10th grade)
- 3rd: Nathan Robshaw (10th grade)
Photography
- 1st: Karime Lagunas-Alcantara
- 2nd: Clara Robinson
- 3rd: Erin Wilson
Digital Cinema Production
- 1st: Landon Ferrell and Gadiel Lopez-Garcia
- 2nd: Isaiah Moyer and Jackson Thomas
- 3rd: Destiny Toby and Izabella Knoepfel
Video Production
- 1st: Harley Read and Samuel Kratohwill
Audio Production
- 1st: Mya Boroi and Josue Turcios-Miron
Video News Production
- 1st: Ava Amidon, Ava Maloney, Abby Huston, and Natalie Scott
- 2nd: Ryan Koslowski, Aiyla Harmon, Samantha Geidel, and Annabelle Bostic
Welding
- 1st: Cohen Bowers (10th grade)
- 2nd: Roberto Perez-Barrios (10th grade)
- 3rd: Madisyn Dipasquale (11th grade)
HVAC
- 1st: Ryan Allen (11th grade)
- 2nd: Brayden Long (12th grade)
- 3rd: Malachi Simmons (11th grade)