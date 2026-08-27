ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- A late-night roundup on Assateague Island focused on helping a pony diagnosed with swamp cancer while giving cowboys a chance to check other members of the Northern Herd for injuries.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says on August 23 Amari’s Journey was spotted with an injury to her right hind leg. After examining the wound, cowboys determined she had pythiosis, commonly known as swamp cancer.
A roundup was quickly organized, but catching Journey proved difficult. Her group initially disappeared into a pine forest before heading toward the bay and evading the stalwater cowboys.
After hours of searching, the group was eventually located near the corral and brought in after dark.
According to the agency, once the ponies were secured, cowboys examined much of the Northern Herd and found several other injuries.
Journey was brought in for treatment, with plans for immunotherapy and other care. Three additional ponies were also taken in for further evaluation after cuts were found on their feet.
Medical experts describe swamp cancer as a fungal-like infection that can be identified by its fast-growing tumor-like skin legions. The infection is caused by a type of water mold called Pythium insidiosum.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company details that the roundup continued until after 9 p.m., giving the team an opportunity to check the ponies for other injuries and make sure they received medical attention.
Crews are continuing to monitor the remaining Northern Herd, with the group confirming that the ponies not involved in the roundup have been seen and are doing well.