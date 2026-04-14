This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Botanic Gardens is a non-profit that is funded by members and volunteers. From flowered walking paths to educational programs, the site has a lot to offer the community.
Christine Justice, Director of Horticulture at DBG is excited for the season ahead.
"We're so grateful to finally bid winter farewell and trim the plants back," said Justice. "It's so exciting to see the plants breaking dormancy, which is when they start to put out their new growth for the new season, and everything is so fresh and new and green and perfect, before any bugs or any sunburn comes along."
Justice said the gardens are a perfect place to visit anytime of year.
"Honestly, I think it depends on what kind of person you are, whatever your favorite season is, then the gardens are a great time to enjoy the season is, then the gardens are a great time to enjoy the season, to be outside. I love the winter, but my favorite is definitely the summer."
The gardens have numerous classes. One is a monarch class, where volunteers talk about different types of milkweed, why they grow it, the nectar sources and how the butterflies need versus the leaf source for the caterpillars.
The brand new pavilion is open, and will host numerous events and musical acts. The chief operating officer at the Botanic Gardens said there are many themed events coming up. In April there will be an event on plants and flora. The month of May is "Mindful May", with yoga classes available. In August, there will be a bee day. A talk on bees, how to harvest them and even a honey tasting. The pavilion will also host numerous musical acts this summer.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens backs up to Pepper Creek near Dagsboro and is open all year round.