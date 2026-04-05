OCEAN CITY, Md. - TidalHealth, AARP and the Town of Ocean City will host HealthFest on April 15 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and continues a longtime community health fair tradition aimed at providing preventive care and education across the Delmarva region, according to TidalHealth.
Organizers say attendees can access a variety of free screenings and services, including blood pressure checks, diabetes risk assessments, cholesterol testing and hearing and vision screenings. Family-friendly activities, including a kids’ corner, will also be available.
Officials say the event is designed to promote overall wellness and highlight the importance of early detection and preventive health care.