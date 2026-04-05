free health screenings

HealthFest will return to Ocean City on April 15, offering free health screenings, education and family-friendly activities at the convention center.

 Photographer: Askolds Berovskis

OCEAN CITY, Md. - TidalHealth, AARP and the Town of Ocean City will host HealthFest on April 15 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

The free event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and continues a longtime community health fair tradition aimed at providing preventive care and education across the Delmarva region, according to TidalHealth.

Organizers say attendees can access a variety of free screenings and services, including blood pressure checks, diabetes risk assessments, cholesterol testing and hearing and vision screenings. Family-friendly activities, including a kids’ corner, will also be available.

Officials say the event is designed to promote overall wellness and highlight the importance of early detection and preventive health care.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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