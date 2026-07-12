TidalHealth launches Mobile Mammography Program across Delmarva

DELMARVA - TidalHealth has launched a new mobile mammography program that will bring 3D breast cancer screenings to neighborhoods, workplaces and community gathering places across Delmarva.
The mobile unit is designed to expand access to preventive breast care for people who face barriers such as transportation, scheduling, insurance, work or caregiving responsibilities, says TidalHealth.
"Timely access to high-quality preventive care is essential to improving the health of our community," Kathryn Fiddler, vice president of population health at TidalHealth, says. "By bringing mammography services closer to where people live, work and gather, we are helping more people take an important step in detecting breast cancer early."
The program was supported by a $645,000 grant from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission and combines breast cancer screening with patient navigation and community outreach.
The mobile unit was also funded through the TidalHealth Foundation's Drive for Mobile Mammography campaign, which raised $1 million through donations from individuals, businesses and community organizations across Delmarva.
The mobile mammography unit will provide screening mammograms at employer sites, community events, health fairs, TidalHealth locations, partner organizations and other areas where access to preventive screenings may be limited, according to the health group.
Patients must meet screening mammography guidelines and may need an appointment, says TidalHealth. They should bring their insurance card, photo identification and the name of their primary care or ordering practitioner, if applicable.