DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is offering homeowners cold weather preparation as a significant winter storm is poised to impact Delmarva late Sunday into Monday.
The town says to help prevent pipes from freezing, all property owners should ensure their thermostats are set to a minimum of 55 degrees. Other helpful tips include disconnecting hoses from outside water sources, as well as ensuring all water is drained from outdoor showers and hose bibs. The town says homeowners can also consider winterizing outdoor water sources with faucet covers.
Town officials are also reminding locals of the Dewey Beach Winter Watch program, which is a free service provided by the Dewey Beach Police Department. With this service, the town says the police department works alongside Town Hall staff to maintain contact information for each property in the event of water or storm damage, or suspicious activity. The town says this program is not a property management company. Officials say that while the police department regularly patrols the town, they do not perform regular checks of every property that submits their information. The town says if you have a specific concern, you are encouraged to call either Dewey Beach Police at (302)227-1110, or the Dewey Beach Town Hall at (302)227-6363.
The Town of Dewey Beach is also reminding homeowners that there will be a Christmas tree pickup service taking place Tuesday, Jan. 14. Casella Waste Systems will be picking up trees for disposal and trees should be placed in the town right-of-way by early morning to ensure pick up.