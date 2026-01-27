Trash, recycling services delayed across Delmarva after winter storm.

Weather Alert

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&