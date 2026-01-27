Trash, recycling services delayed across Delmarva after winter storm.

DELMARVA - Trash and recycling collection schedules were delayed or adjusted in several Delmarva towns following the winter storm that moved through the region over the weekend.
In Berlin, town officials said commercial trash and recycling normally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, will now be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Residents are asked to leave trash at the curb, and crews will collect it as soon as possible.
The City of Cambridge announced that residential trash pickup will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
In Georgetown, trash service will be delayed by one day. Collection will now take place on Saturday, Jan. 31, according to town officials.
The Town of Felton also reported a delay in trash collection. Pickup has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29.
Residents are encouraged to monitor their local government’s website or social media pages for any additional updates or changes to service schedules.