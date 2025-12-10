MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police briefly pursued a car linked to a shoplifting case before calling off the chase for public safety, according to preliminary information.
Troopers attempted to stop the car after it was reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident, but the driver sped off, prompting a pursuit. The pursuit included Coastal Highway in Milton, where troopers were seen in the median around 1:50 p.m. Authorities later canceled the chase out of concern for other motorists, said DSP.
State police have not released additional details about the incident, including where the pursuit began or whether any arrests were made.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.