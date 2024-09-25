MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a car collision involving two school buses on Mount Joy Road on Sept. 24. The incident occurred around 6:44 a.m., when the mirrors of both buses collided, causing minor damage, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
One bus, which had no children on board, was located near the DSWA transfer station on Mount Joy Road, while the other, carrying students, sustained a broken window. No serious injuries were reported, and Sussex County paramedics processed the scene as per protocol, said first responders.
Emergency response units from Indian River included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police. The DSP is investigating the incident.