MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Uncle Willie’s in Millsboro on Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, two white male suspects entered Uncle Willie’s, located at 30058 John J. Williams Highway, around 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 18. The suspects, both armed with a gun, approached the cashier and demanded money and tobacco products. The cashier complied, and the suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspects were described to be wearing dark-colored clothing and left in an unknown direction. Surveillance footage of the incident has not yet been made available, said police.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Detective C. Simpson at (302) 752-3855. Tips can also be submitted by sending a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.