Delmarva is full of events to ring in the new year, some events more unique than others. Below is a compilation of all of the celebrations happening along the coast Dec. 31.
Anchor drop in Lewes
The Overfalls Foundation is hosting its 14th annual "Anchor Drop" in Lewes to mark the start of 2025. A lighted anchor will descend from the mast of the Overfalls ship as attendees count down to midnight.
Dewey Beach crush drop
Dewey Beach will celebrate the New Year with its iconic Crush Drop. The bright orange symbol, representing Delaware’s official state drink, will lower at Oceanside New Orleans Street as the clock strikes midnight.
Ocean City fireworks
For those seeking a simpler celebration, Ocean City will ring in the New Year with a fireworks display. According to the town, the downtown fireworks on the beach near Dorchester Street will be bigger and better than ever to usher in the 150th anniversary of the town. A smaller fireworks display will be available uptown at Northside Park.
Berlin early ball drop
An earlier celebration will take place in downtown Berlin at 6 p.m. to ring in the new year to celebrate alongside Germany as their clock strikes midnight. The town says music and entertainment will be apart of the free fun.
Easton hosts crab drop
Easton will celebrate with its classic Crab Drop, a nod to the traditions of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Learn more here.
Pony Island horseshoe drop in Chincoteague
Chincoteague’s New Year’s festivities include the Pony Island Horseshoe Drop. The event features a promenade of wild costumes before a glowing horseshoe marks the final seconds of 2024.
Princess Anne’s muskrat dive
In Princess Anne, "Marshall Muskrat" will glide down a zip line in his signature top hat for the annual Midnight Muskrat Dive. This unique event once earned a spot on CNN's list of "Quirky New Year’s Events." Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and tents to set up tailgate-style. Click here for details.