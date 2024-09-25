INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - DNREC and DelDOT are holding a public information session about emergency repairs to the Indian River Inlet after Gov. Carney issued these repairs on Sep. 12.
This is after two breaches have happened this year alone,
the first one on March 26, and the second one on Aug. 18
The meeting at the Bethany Beach Town Hall is from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
CoastTV spoke with people ahead of the public information session.
Tom Ball who has been in the Bethany area for over 30 years says this problem is bigger then the state thinks.
"I live in Bethany Beach and I have had businesses up and down the coast and I think they don't realize how critical it is."
Elliot Rhoades, who frequently surfs at the inlet, says conditions at the beach have gotten more dangerous due to erosion.
"Well, there's debris in the water, and I've cut myself multiple times. Everybody steps on it, so it's no good," explained Rhoades.
The information session will revisit the history of the state’s efforts in the inlet and details of the emergency replenishment project to take place this winter on the north side of the inlet.