BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company announced the passing of James Welsh, a former EMT with BBVFC, who lost his life on Oct. 7, while working as a flight paramedic with Air Evac Lifeteam in Grant County, Kentucky.
The helicopter James was aboard crashed during a response to a car accident, claiming the lives of the pilot, Gale "Butch" Alleman, and flight nurse, Bethany Aicken, as well.
Welsh served as a part-time EMT with BBVFC in the summer of 2017 and also worked as a Sea Colony Beach Patrol Guard. He grew up in Harbeson and attended Sussex Central High School. Welsh had received the Phoenix Award for life-saving actions during a cardiac arrest incident in Sea Colony West on Aug. 7, 2017.
The first responder leaves behind his wife, who is expecting their first child, says the fire company. Line of duty death services were held in Kentucky, and memorial services will be held in Delaware.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-4 p.m. at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, followed by a second visitation from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, with the eulogy beginning at 10:45 a.m.
A gofundme has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.
CoastTV spoke with Phillip Brackin, assistant chief of Bethany Beach EMS, who hired Welsh. "That contagious smile, I'll never forget that," Brackin said. "It was the same smile the day I hired him, to the last day he was working for us. I'll never forget that about him."
Dave Griffith, beach patrol captain of Sea Colony, also remembered Welsh. "One of the finest memories of him is James just helping everybody," Griffith said. "He was just an unbelievable guy. It's a huge loss."