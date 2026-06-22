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At this time, there is no estimated timeline for when service will be fully restored. Comcast is working to resolve the outage. (AP)

DELMARVA - Comcast is back on the air after experiencing a nationwide outage that affected some customers' ability to watch CoastTV broadcasts through Comcast services.

Comcast issued the following statement at 7:24 p.m, "Our customers are now up and running after a very brief interruption to their services due to a system update. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Despite the disruption, all CoastTV programming and broadcasts always remain available through several streaming platforms. Viewers can continue watching live at coasttv.com, through the CoastTV News app, with antenna, and on streaming devices and platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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