MILLSBORO, Del. - A Corvette crashed into a utility pole along Banks Road near Green Road, prompting a response from multiple emergency units and a road closure.
The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 21. According to Delaware State Police, the Corvette swerved to avoid an unknown car that was traveling eastbound and entered the lane the Corvette was in. As a result, the Corvette exited the westbound lane, struck a fence and a utility pole. The pole was cracked and Delaware Electric Cooperative worked to replace the pole.
The driver of the Corvette, an 82-year-old man from Millsboro, suffered minor injuries said DSP.
Indian River fire crews from the Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations responded, along with Millsboro EMS and Delaware State Fire Police. The two people inside the Corvette were evaluated by EMS, but refused to go to the hospital, said the Indian River Volunteer Fire Department.
The road was closed for hours and Delaware State Police are investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant is asked to contact Trooper Tipton by calling DSP Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.