DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A 25-year-old Milton man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
Police identified the arrested motorcyclist as Thai Reese Hengel, 25, of Milton. He was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department and later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2. Hengel was released on his own recognizance and faces multiple charges, including:
- Felony Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Felony Conspiracy Second Degree
- Aggressive Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance
- Additional traffic violations
- Felony hindering prosecution
- Felony providing a false statement to law enforcement
On Feb. 11 the Dewey Beach Police Department preformed a search warrant at the Hunters Mill Development in Milton and identified the second motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Justin Weaver of Milton. Weaver has been charged with the following offenses.
- Felony conspiracy
- Felony disregarding a police officer’s signal
- Misdemeanor unlawful dealing with a switchblade knife
- Reckless and aggressive driving
- Additional other motor vehicle violations
Dewey Beach police were alerted around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a reckless driver on a white motorcycle. The motorcyclist reportedly displayed a handgun at a driver in a green truck while traveling south of Dewey Beach in the Delaware Seashore State Park.
Police located two motorcycles matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. Both riders sped north on Coastal Highway, disregarding emergency signals, said officials. The chase continued over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Bridge and into the Rehoboth Outlets area, where the motorcyclists committed multiple traffic violations.
One of the motorcycles, which had fictitious Pennsylvania plates, attempted a U-turn at Coastal Highway and Sea Air Drive. Officers diverted the motorcyclist onto Sea Air Drive, where they took the rider into custody without further incident. A gun was not recovered at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information of Hengel's whereabouts to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at (302) 227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.