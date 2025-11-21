DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach officials looked at the town’s beach-tax rate after a countywide property reassessment by Sussex County significantly increased assessed property values.
At Friday's meeting, Dewey Beach officials made no changes to the town’s beach-assessment tax, which has remained at 40 cents per $100 of assessed property value since 1992. The discussion was preliminary only, and no vote was taken. One town official said the rate will be reviewed again at an upcoming budget meeting, but for now the long-standing assessment remains unchanged.