Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&