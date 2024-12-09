Ellendale Town Hall

People who live in Ellendale approved to annex a 19.11-acre property into the town. 

ELLENDALE, Del.- Ellendale is getting a little bigger. People who live in the town approved a proposed annexation of a 19.11-acre property into the town. A special election was held on Saturday, Dec. 7 to decide on the incorporation.

The property, owned by Short Home Farm, LLC, is located near Beach Highway and DuPont Boulevard. The area is slated to be zoned for highway commercial use.

According to the town, the final vote ended in 20 votes on the side of the annexation, as opposed to nine votes against it.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you