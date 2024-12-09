ELLENDALE, Del.- Ellendale is getting a little bigger. People who live in the town approved a proposed annexation of a 19.11-acre property into the town. A special election was held on Saturday, Dec. 7 to decide on the incorporation.
The property, owned by Short Home Farm, LLC, is located near Beach Highway and DuPont Boulevard. The area is slated to be zoned for highway commercial use.
According to the town, the final vote ended in 20 votes on the side of the annexation, as opposed to nine votes against it.