MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued an emergency closure of Indian River Bay to the harvest of shellfish after an ongoing sewage release connected to the town’s sewer system was reported.
Over 25,000 gallons of wastewater was released from a manhole in the area of 361 East State Street. The release was discovered on Jan. 15 and the Town of Millsboro estimates 25,000 gallons has been released per day, according to the Delaware Environmental Release Notification System.
It is unknown when this first began. DNREC said the release was caused by a mechanical failure, and contractors are on sight mitigating the release and are assessing and repairing damages.
The ban, which affects shellfish such as clams and mussels, is required under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program. According to DNREC, waters must remain closed for 21 days following the end of a sewage discharge to protect public health and allow natural cleansing. Since the discharge is still ongoing, the 21-day countdown will begin only after the flow has stopped.
The emergency closure applies only to Indian River Bay. Shellfish harvesting in Rehoboth Bay is not affected, and oysters grown under commercial aquaculture leases there remain safe for raw consumption by healthy individuals, according to DNREC.
DNREC clarified that the harvesting of crabs, conch and finfish is not impacted by this closure. As a precaution, DNREC is urging people to limit contact with the water in Indian River Bay and nearby areas in the coming days, especially in locations potentially affected by the sewage discharge. Delaware Natural Resources Police will be patrolling the area to enforce the closure and notify the public, while DNREC will continue to keep commercial leaseholders informed.