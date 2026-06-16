MARYLAND - Maryland farmers impacted by a damaging spring freeze are now eligible for federal emergency loans and credit extensions after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the state.
Gov. Wes Moore announced the designation Monday, saying it comes in response to the April 21 freeze event that caused major crop losses across Maryland’s agricultural sector. Moore requested the declaration May 27.
“Maryland’s farmers are the backbone of our state's economy, our heritage and our food security,” Moore said. “This disaster declaration provides a vital financial safety net to keep our hardworking family farms operational so they can continue to feed Maryland families while putting food on their own tables.”
According to findings from the Maryland Farm Bureau, there was an average estimated production loss of 67.5 percent across frost-damaged crops. The Maryland Farm Bureau also put on an advocacy campaign, asking for a USDA declaration, sending a formal petition in mid-May, which was followed by a request from Gov. Wes Moore.
“Since the days immediately following the late April frost, Maryland Farm Bureau has constantly stressed the need for assistance for our hardworking farmers who were affected by this extreme weather event,” Maryland Farm Bureau President Jamie Raley said. “We are grateful to the USDA and our partners in government for giving our farmers this much needed relief and security for them to keep going.”
According to the governor’s office, the early morning freeze sent temperatures into the low 20s after weeks of unseasonably warm weather. The freeze hit perennial crops as they were coming out of winter dormancy.
State officials said crop losses exceeded the 30% threshold required for a federal declaration. Even with limited harvestable yields, growers are still facing millions of dollars in labor and crop maintenance costs to protect plants for future seasons.
The freeze also came during prolonged drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a majority of Maryland counties remain under severe or extreme drought conditions.
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks said the federal declaration will help support what is expected to be a multi-year recovery process.
“Our producers are facing millions of dollars in ongoing maintenance costs without the crop income they rely on,” Atticks said.
The declaration unlocks low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions through the Farm Service Agency for eligible producers in 12 primary Maryland counties, as well as contiguous jurisdictions. The 12 counties include Baltimore, Carolina, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Washington and Wicomico.
Impacted farmers and growers are encouraged to contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency office to review available disaster assistance programs and begin the application process.
State officials said assessments are continuing in other counties to determine the full extent of agricultural losses and whether additional jurisdictions meet the criteria for disaster declarations.
Farmers are encouraged to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to apply for loans.