SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – In a few days, it will be a month since medical waste washed ashore on beaches across Delmarva, and DNREC confirmed with CoastTV that there are no updates in the investigation as to where the debris came from.
Medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, was first reported washing ashore on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Dewey Beach, the Indian River Inlet and Assateague Island. The waste had prompted multiple beach closures.
The waste caused beaches to close for a week, and DNREC issued a swim advisory.
CoastTV spoke with Lewes residents about the lack of answers regarding the origin of medical waste found in the area. Ed Homa believes more attention should be given to the issue. "I'm surprised this isn't a bigger story," Homa said. "It was a big splash when the medical waste was first found, and now it's just gone away."
Diana Jedlowski also has questions about the unresolved situation. "I'm surprised that nothing was identified, usually everything medical-wise is tagged with identification," she said.