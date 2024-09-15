OCEAN CITY, Md. — Medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, have been reported to wash ashore Sunday in Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Dewey Beach, the Indian River Inlet and Assateague Island. The waste is prompting multiple beach closures, according to authorities.

DEBRIS.jpg

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) confirms its Emergency Response Team is on site.

NEEDLE.jpg
TUBES.jpg
"For your safety, we advise visitors leave the beach and refrain from swimming at this time," DNREC wrote on Facebook.  "If you observe any medical waste, please contact DNREC's environmental hotline at 800-662-8802."
 
According to Assateague Island National Seashore, the debris was believed to have come ashore Sunday morning, so those who were in the water on earlier days should have nothing to worry about.
 
"We currently have no idea where it came from and will not be speculating about a source. Health authorities will be investigating," a post read from the park.
 
The post went on to say it's not clear how long the closures will be in effect.
 
"We do not know how much more material is out there, when it will stop coming ashore, and how long it will take for cleanup," it read.

In a precautionary move, the Ocean City Beach Patrol has closed the ocean for swimming, urging locals and visitors to stay out of the water until further notice.

Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting the combination of rough seas and potential health risks.

"We are working closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste," Theobald said. "Until we are certain the beaches are safe, we recommend wearing shoes while on the sand and avoiding ocean activities."

Dewey Beach also closed the beaches until further notice.

In neighboring Fenwick Island, authorities have also closed the beach for swimming after similar reports of medical waste, including hazardous items such as needles. Visitors are advised to remain cautious and wear shoes while on the beach.

MEDICAL WASTE.jpg

Meanwhile, at Assateague Island National Seashore, closures have been implemented as a result of medical waste discoveries. The North End is off-limits to visitors, and all beaches within the Maryland District are closed to swimming and wading. Assateague Island State Park has also enacted a beach closure. 

