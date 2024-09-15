OCEAN CITY, Md. — Medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, have been reported to wash ashore Sunday in Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Dewey Beach, the Indian River Inlet and Assateague Island. The waste is prompting multiple beach closures, according to authorities.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) confirms its Emergency Response Team is on site.
In a precautionary move, the Ocean City Beach Patrol has closed the ocean for swimming, urging locals and visitors to stay out of the water until further notice.
Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting the combination of rough seas and potential health risks.
"We are working closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste," Theobald said. "Until we are certain the beaches are safe, we recommend wearing shoes while on the sand and avoiding ocean activities."
Dewey Beach also closed the beaches until further notice.
In neighboring Fenwick Island, authorities have also closed the beach for swimming after similar reports of medical waste, including hazardous items such as needles. Visitors are advised to remain cautious and wear shoes while on the beach.
Meanwhile, at Assateague Island National Seashore, closures have been implemented as a result of medical waste discoveries. The North End is off-limits to visitors, and all beaches within the Maryland District are closed to swimming and wading. Assateague Island State Park has also enacted a beach closure.