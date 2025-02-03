MILTON, Del. — The Milton Town Council is set to vote on a proposal Monday night that could ban street parking along a quarter-mile stretch of Atlantic Street.
The measure, would prohibit parking on both sides of Atlantic Street from Chestnut Street to the town boundary. Town officials have raised concerns about the narrow road, where drivers must often swerve into the opposite lane to avoid parked cars.
This discussion follows safety improvements made last fall when the town converted the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chestnut Street into a four-way stop.
Other streets already listed as "No Parking or Standing" zones, include sections of Federal Street, in front of Milton Elementary School, the east side of Union Street from Chandler Street to Route 16, and more.