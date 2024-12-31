LEWES, Del. - Nassau Commons Boulevard, behind the Redner's in Lewes is essential for people who visit businesses on the boulevard, and a crucial connection for Route 9 and Route 1.
It was closed in late November which caused controversy as some businesses on the boulevard, said they did not receive proper notification in advance. Now when you pass Nassau Commons Boulevard, work is now paused.
CoastTV spoke with a Lewes man who uses the road daily, who said its reopening is a positive development.
“This will relieve Route 9 from being backed up all the time,” he said.
CoastTV has reached out to contractor A-Del regarding the roadwork pause but has not received a response.