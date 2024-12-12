MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police confirmed with CoastTV Wednesday that an unintentional gun discharge happened at Evelyn Morris Elementary School on Tuesday. They say this occurred due to the way the handgun was handled by a school constable.
Police conducted a thorough investigation and say there were no violations of the law and no injuries occurred. The case has been referred to the Department of Justice for further review.
In a statement to CoastTV Thursday, the DOJ said they cannot give specific comment on the case but that they will review all of the available evidence to reach an independent conclusion on what criminal charges apply, if any. They said they would not be able to discuss the evidence or determinations during the pendency of the review.
On Tuesday, the Milford School District began the investigation and notified the public that an accidental firearm discharge occurred in a private staff workroom.
According to a statement from the district, the incident involved a district constable and resulted in no injuries. Officials said the safety and security of students and staff were not at risk, and the discharge did not affect any instructional areas.
“We are deeply concerned by this event,” the district said, adding that its constable staff receive ongoing certification and training.
Debbie Rosengren is a parent and grandparent. She is very upset by the incident.
"I really think it's unacceptable," she said. "I know accidents happen, but there should be some control over what goes on. There should not be a weapon discharged inside the school unless it's to protect somebody."
The district is working with law enforcement to investigate the isolated incident and ensure all safety protocols are followed.