MILTON, Del. — On Thursday evening, the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the proposed Dairy Queen.
The Dairy Queen set for Broadkill Road is moving closer to reality, drawing mixed reactions from residents as the town continues to grow.
The fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru is planned for less than an acre at 405 Broadkill Road. Plans call for seating for 42 customers and parking for 32 vehicles.
Some residents welcome the development. Martrise Jones said the restaurant would give local families an option closer to home. She noted that Milton currently lacks places where children can easily stop for ice cream, forcing residents to drive to nearby Lewes.
"Other than that, there is no other place where kids can get ice cream and it'll be a good crowd for people coming in to go to the beach with kids," said Jones.
Others are less enthusiastic. Peggy Johnson said she worries that chain restaurants are changing the character of the community.
"We moved out here for a certain atmosphere, and I feel like slowly but surely, it's being chipped away at," said Johnson. "So not happy about that. "
The Dairy Queen proposal is also tied to nearby development. A Dunkin’ Donuts, across the street at 403 Broadkill Road, got final site plan approval from the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission in October. The Dairy Queen is planned for in front of the Cypress Grove development.
This comes after a McDonald's opened Dec. 2024 at 102 Broadkill Road.