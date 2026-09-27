DelDOT workers keeping Route One closed due to flooding.

Crews keeping Route One NB closed at Fred Hudson Road

*This article has been updated with more information from the Delaware Department of Transportation* 

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Route 1 has reopened after flooding shut down northbound Route One Sunday morning. 

DelDOT said Sunday around 11:30 a.m. that Route 1 north was closed at Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach because of flooding.

At the moment, all flooding is from the back bays, not any dune breaches at the inlet.

At the moment, southbound lanes are open.  Dewey Beach Police anticipate southbound lanes, including in town limits near Read Avenue may also need to be temporarily shut down.

DelDOT said drivers failing to slow down contribute to the decision to close the highway between Bethany and Dewey.

“We have numerous warning signs, however drivers continue to drive fast into the water, creating a hazard for themselves and cars in opposing lanes,” DelDOT said in a social media post.

Remove the internal tagging notesClarify the Route 1 closures

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

Recommended for you