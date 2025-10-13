Indian River Inlet Bridge

Route 1 south will close at Tower Road, south of Dewey Beach after dark. (DelDOT)

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- In an 8:30 p.m. update, DelDOT said Route 1 South has reopened. 

DelDOT announced earlier that Route 1 would be closed in both directions due to flooding.

DelDOT says the highway is closed from Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach due to flooding to Tower Road, south of Dewey Beach. 

It's important to notes the dunes have not breached. DelDOT says bayside flooding is to blame for Monday night's closure.

These closures come as heavy rain and high winds from a nor'easter continue to hit Delmarva. CoastTV meteorologists expect the storm to ease up Monday night, into Tuesday morning.

Fred Hudson Road

DelDOT has announced that Route 1 north is closed at Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach due to flooding, north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. (DelDOT)

Towns along the coast have seen flooding on roadways and beaches since Sunday.

DelDOT has not given a specific time or date for when the highway will reopen but said an update will be provided once conditions improve. People who live in the area or plan to travel through the coastal corridor should seek alternate routes and expect delays until further notice.

Route 1 north at Cotton Patch and southbound just south of Dewey Beach had been shut down around 3 a.m. Monday morning due to flooding, said DelDOT. The closure ended by 7 a.m. Monday.

