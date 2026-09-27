*This article has been updated with more information from the Delaware Department of Transportation*
BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Route One has reopened after flooding shut down northbound Route One Sunday morning.
DelDOT said Sunday around 11:30 a.m. that Route 1 north was closed at Fred Hudson Road in Bethany Beach because of flooding.
At the moment, all flooding is from the back bays, not any dune breaches at the inlet.
At the moment, southbound lanes are open. Dewey Beach Police anticipate southbound lanes, including in town limits near Read Avenue may also need to be temporarily shut down.
DelDOT said drivers failing to slow down contribute to the decision to close the highway between Bethany and Dewey.
“We have numerous warning signs, however drivers continue to drive fast into the water, creating a hazard for themselves and cars in opposing lanes,” DelDOT said in a social media post.