Series of major accidents in Lewes over 5 days raise concerns

In just five days, Lewes has witnessed several serious accidents, underscoring the heightened risks during this busy time of year along the coast.

LEWES, Del. - In just five days, Lewes has witnessed several serious accidents, underscoring the heightened risks during this busy time of year along the coast. Many drivers are rushing to beat the traffic, leading to dangerous situations on the roads. Additionally, increasing development in the area has led to significant congestion.

First Accident: Friday, July 26
At approximately 9:11 a.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Route 1 and Minos Conaway Road, resulting in serious injuries to two children. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation, but it highlights the dangers present at busy intersections during peak travel times.

Second Accident: Monday, July 29
A Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Clay Road, approaching Marsh Road, while a Wolf Brand scooter was heading eastbound on Clay Road towards Marsh Road. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the Honda was making a left turn onto Marsh Road, inadvertently crossing into the scooter’s path. This led to the 77-year-old man on the scooter colliding with the back of the Honda. Police say the man was ejected from the scooter and killed.

Third Accident: Tuesday, July 30
A van crash at Lewes Georgetown Highway and Old Vine Boulevard, within the Vineyards apartment complex, added to the series of unfortunate events. The Lewes Fire Department was dispatched at 2:12 p.m. Witnesses reported the van crashing into one of the apartment buildings and catching fire. A black truck was also seen in a nearby ditch with some damage, although its involvement in the incident is still unclear.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of cautious and responsible driving, especially during high-traffic periods. Authorities urge drivers to remain vigilant and prioritize safety to prevent further accidents. The growing congestion from ongoing development in the area is also a factor contributing to the increased risk on the roads.

Logan Vitolo, who lives in the area, says that driving in Lewes this time of year can be extremely dangerous due to the congestion.

"It's very scary to think about," Vitolo said. "Unfortunately, especially in the summer, we get so many tourists, so we just have to be very careful driving."

Jerry McNesby told CoastTV he believes accidents will only get worse if something doesn't change.

"Well, it's a typical disconnect between the county issuing permits and the state building the infrastructure, and usually, the infrastructure should go first and then the development," explained McNesby.

