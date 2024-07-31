LEWES, Del. - In just five days, Lewes has witnessed several serious accidents, underscoring the heightened risks during this busy time of year along the coast. Many drivers are rushing to beat the traffic, leading to dangerous situations on the roads. Additionally, increasing development in the area has led to significant congestion.
UPDATE: Series of major accidents in Lewes over 5 days raise concerns
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
