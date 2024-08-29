INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is urging state officials to convene a public meeting next month to address hazardous conditions at Northside beach and Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet.
The organization is calling on representatives from the Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and Delaware Seashore State Park (DSSP) to host the meeting.
Mike Powell, the Treasurer of the Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, told CoastTV this beloved spot is becoming a hazard.
"On a good day, when the beach is in good shape, you'll have 100 surfers in the water, and there's a lot of campers and fishermen that use the beach, everyone who cherishes this spot is being impacted by the erosion," said Powell.
For over a year, the Surfrider Foundation says it has been pressing the state to remove hazardous debris from Northside beach, including chunks of asphalt and concrete, rusty metal, corroded pipes, and large creosote wooden boards. Surfirder says these materials have become exposed due to the inoperability of the sand bypass system since 2019, which has prevented adequate sand movement.
On August 18th, a dune at Northside Beach was destroyed by ocean waves, resulting in flooding a part of Route 1. Surfrider says breaches could become more frequent if the dune system is not fortified. Michael Spencer, who enjoys fishing at the inlet, says dune breaches affect the entire community.
"I hope they can create some type of dune or structure that a little less, susceptible to a storm like that, because the way it broke right through and went on the road, that's not good for such a busy road, I actually
drive trucks, and I come past here all the time and and driving a truck that day, I won't have been able to get through," explained Spencer.
According to Surfrider, the situation worsened earlier this month when DelDOT placed large rocks along Route 1 in an effort to prevent water from overtopping the road. Those rocks have since migrated onto the beach, exacerbating the hazardous conditions.
“Where is the accountability? Where is the proactive approach to environmental stewardship, and where are the permits?” asked Crystal Stokowski, Vice Chair of the Surfrider Foundation’s Delaware Chapter. “One thing is clear: the need for responsible and transparent management of Delaware’s coastal resources has never been more urgent.”
The Surfrider Foundation requests that the meeting be announced in advance, held on a weekday evening, and located near the Indian River Inlet. They also suggest that it be streamed online for broader accessibility.