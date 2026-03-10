DOVER, Del. - A suspicious package found at the Dover Division of Motor Vehicles prompted an evacuation and search by police. The building was cleared as of 1:30 p.m.
Early Tuesday, a DMV employee reported a suspicious package outside the Dover location. Officers confirmed the presence of a package and evacuated the building as a precaution, according to Delaware Capitol Police.
The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit inspected the package. Once it was determined to be safe, employees and customers were allowed to return to the building. Officers identified who left the package, a backpack, outside the building the previous day after conducting business at the DMV.
Delaware Capitol Police said investigators have reason to believe the backpack was unintentionally left behind and there is no evidence to suggest any intent to cause harm or disrupt operations.
In Wilmington, that DMV reopened on Tuesday with appointments. The reopening follows a months-long closure after a deadly shooting inside the Wilmington DMV in December 2025. Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed while working at the reception desk of the DMV facility.