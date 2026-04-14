MARYLAND -Energy providers are voicing support for Maryland leaders’ push to address rising energy costs while also cautioning about potential long-term impacts tied to new policies.
In a statement, the companies said they “appreciate Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly for their focus on addressing energy affordability for customers across the state,” noting that families and businesses are facing increasing financial pressure.
However, Republicans in the General Assembly do not agree with that assessment. "They've taken 90 days to push through a policy that does very little for ratepayers," said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hershey, (R-District 36). "They should be ashamed of themselves."
The Utility RELIEF Act includes several provisions aimed at easing costs in the near term. Among them are expanded access to energy assistance programs, measures to ensure large-load customers contribute fairly to grid modernization, and increased financial support for limited-income households.
The companies highlighted a discounted rate mechanism developed with BGE, Delmarva Power, and Pepco, which is designed to provide additional relief. They said these efforts “are important tools that can make a real difference for customers who need it most,” adding that they are committed to connecting eligible customers with available resources.
While supporting the legislation’s immediate benefits, the statement also raised concerns about possible unintended consequences. It warned that policies affecting how utilities plan, invest, and recover costs could make it harder to maintain a safe and reliable energy system.
The companies noted that such limitations “may ultimately increase costs or delay critical infrastructure investments,” emphasizing the need for a balanced approach.
“Energy affordability and reliability must go hand in hand,” the statement said, adding that they will continue working with state leaders to ensure the law delivers short-term relief while supporting long-term energy needs.